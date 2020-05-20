Share:

Singapore will lift the coronavirus lockdown in three phases starting on June 2, the country’s Health Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said the country is preparing for the resumption of critical and low-risk economic activities.

“Other than elderly, everyone will be allowed to leave their homes for important activities, and everyone must wear a mask whenever they go out,” said the ministry on Tuesday night.

Following the lifting of the lockdown, the ministry will continue to closely monitor the number of new cases.

If the transmission remains low and stable and the infections among foreign workers under control, Singapore will enter the second phase.

“During the second phase, more social activities will be allowed,” the ministry said, adding the phase may involve allowing Singaporeans to dine in, and retail shops and sports facilities may reopen.

In the third phase, all restrictions will eventually be eased but with strict guidelines. This phase will allow elderly people to go out while practicing social distancing and avoiding crowded places.

Singapore will also reopen its borders in the third phase.

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 451 new cases of COVID-19. Most of the cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

Singapore remains the country with the highest infections in Southeast Asia with 28,794 cases and 22 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.