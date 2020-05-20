Share:

ISLAMABAD - A special PIA flight carrying 274 Pakistani students from Wuhan city in China have arrived in Islamabad, the foreign ministry said yesterday. During the period of lockdown in Wuhan, the Chinese authorities took extraordinary measures to ensure safety and security of the Pakistani students, the foreign ministry statement said. A solidarity team of two officers, including Third Secretary Muhammad Junaid and Education Attachè Muhammad Suleman Mahsud, from the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing was also dispatched to Wuhan to look after the well-being of the students.Pakistan highly appreciates the efforts of the government and people of China for extending full support and co-operation to our students, as the Wuhan city defeated COVID-19.President Xi Jinping in his telephone conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan, on 20th February 2020, had reaffirmed that China will treat Pakistani students as “our own.”