SUKKUR: - SSP National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Sukkur Zone Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo on Tuesday said the on­line classes for officers of the NHMP Probation Course had started.

He said the training sessions for the Motor­way Police were also suspended amid spread of COVID-19.

The SSP directed the officers to take keen interest in the train­ing sessions and adopt safety measures in or­der to protect them­selves and their fami­lies from COVID-19.