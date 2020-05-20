Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to KP Chief Min­ister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that the provincial government has reduced fares of pub­lic transport by 18 to 25 per cent after the pe­troleum prices were re­duced last month.

The advisor informed that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has issued instructions that the trans­port authority should take all steps to implement the decision in this regard.

He expressed these views while briefing the media here on Monday.

The advisor informed that a fresh list of the fares was issued by the provincial government after the petroleum pric­es were reduced adding that the violators will be severely punished.

He informed that the SOPs have been circulat­ed and social distancing would be ensured dur­ing travel. He added that people will board vehi­cles from the back doors and exit from the front doors necessary distance between the passengers will be ensured.

He also said that only those vehicles having permits would be al­lowed which will be parked stop at a distance of 5 meters from each other at marked plac­es so that there would be no rush, adding tem­perature of all bus driv­ers and crew members should be checked pri­or to starting their duty besides wear masks and gloves. The conductor will sanitize hands of passengers, he informed.

Ajmal Wazir stated that driver of the vehicle will not carry more passen­gers than the prescribed limit, adding that air-con­ditioning and heating will not be allowed inside pas­senger buses besides the SOPs would be displayed in Urdu in passenger ve­hicles for the awareness of passengers.

All passengers must wear masks before boarding the vehicle and no one will be allowed without a mask and use marked seat in order to minimize the risks of co­rona spread, he informed.

While talking about those affected by the lockdown, the Advisor said that funds were be­ing distributed among deserving people adding that the entire cabinet was on ground to protect the people from corona.