Lakki marwat - Police on Tuesday claimed to have killed two terrorists in an encounter near Gandi Chowk in Naurang town of the district.

An official said that commandos of counter-terrorism department (CTD) along with a contingent of area police were engaged in a targeted operation in the area when they learnt about the movement of some terrorists. He said that the law enforcers closed the road at Gandi Chowk and started checking suspected vehicles and individuals.

“In the meanwhile, cops signalled two suspects travelling on a motorcycle but they violated the signal and opened firing”, maintained the official, adding that the bike riders also hurled a hand grenade at the policemen but they remained unhurt.

The official said that police returned the fire and the exchange of fire continued for one hour. “Consequently, both the suspects were killed and the law enforcers seized two assault rifles, two spare magazines, four mobile phones, a hand grenade and a motorcycle from them”, he added.

He identified the suspects as Rehan Jalil and Muhammad Shafi and said that they were affiliated with banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The official claimed that the killed terrorists were involved in extortion, target killings, bomb explosions and terrorism and other heinous crimes and they were on bail from Anti Terrorism court.