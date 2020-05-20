Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A woman was killed and four others, in­cluding her three daugh­ters, were seriously in­jured in a road accident here on Sindhri Mirpur­khas road on Tuesday. Reports say that a speed­ing truck hit the bike as a result of which Khanzadi, wife of Arbab, was killed on the spot due to serious head injuries while her three daughters Farzana, Shehzadi and Shehnaz and her uncle Muham­mad Ramzan, who was riding the bike, sustained serious wounds. Bodies of the deceased and the injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital where the injured were admit­ted to Surgical Ward. Later after the comple­tion of legal formalities, body of the deceased woman was handed over to heirs. The unknown driver, however, drove away the truck from the spot after incident. Po­lice were searching for the suspect till the filing of this news.

THREE MORE

TEST POSITIVE FOR

COVID-19

Three more people were diagnosed with coronavirus here on Tuesday. Reports say Fai­zan, resident of Hirabad, working at a poultry shop, Naeem of Satellite Town and Ghaman Bheel of taluka Sindhri tested positive for Covid-19. Later they were sent to isolation center for fur­ther care and treatment.