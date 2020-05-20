MIRPURKHAS - A woman was killed and four others, including her three daughters, were seriously injured in a road accident here on Sindhri Mirpurkhas road on Tuesday. Reports say that a speeding truck hit the bike as a result of which Khanzadi, wife of Arbab, was killed on the spot due to serious head injuries while her three daughters Farzana, Shehzadi and Shehnaz and her uncle Muhammad Ramzan, who was riding the bike, sustained serious wounds. Bodies of the deceased and the injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital where the injured were admitted to Surgical Ward. Later after the completion of legal formalities, body of the deceased woman was handed over to heirs. The unknown driver, however, drove away the truck from the spot after incident. Police were searching for the suspect till the filing of this news.
THREE MORE
TEST POSITIVE FOR
COVID-19
Three more people were diagnosed with coronavirus here on Tuesday. Reports say Faizan, resident of Hirabad, working at a poultry shop, Naeem of Satellite Town and Ghaman Bheel of taluka Sindhri tested positive for Covid-19. Later they were sent to isolation center for further care and treatment.