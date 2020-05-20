Share:

ISLAMABAD- A large number of women on Tuesday thronged federal capital markets for Eid shopping, as Eidis approaching fast.

After relaxation in COVID-19 lockdown, some people were still managing to order online shopping and avoid going out in markets amid risk of coronavirus pandemic. A number of online websites of different brands are offering a variety of accessories to facilitate customers.

NailaYasmeen, a housewife said, “I have made online orders of clothes for me and my family to avoid going out in markets amid risk of COVID-19.

“The shops at various markets have adopted SOPs to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” said Amina Ansari while talking to APP.

SaifurRehman, a retailer said that it was essential to adopt set SOPs in current situation, adding that they are aware of government’s efforts to contain further spread of coronavirus.

He said that government had relaxed the lockdown to provide an opportunity to the people to shop for Eid, but the customers’ health should be our priority.

Nasreen, a housewife said everybody is not aware of online shopping so it was good if the government had provided an opportunity to them for Eid shopping, adding that now it was their duty to follow set SOPs.

A large number of people, especially women in the capital city have appreciated the government’s decision of relaxing lockdown but said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to follow set SOPs for our own safety and others.