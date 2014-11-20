PESHAWAR - Tribal activists of Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) have announced to fully participate in the party-led grand protest rally scheduled on November 30 in Islamabad.

Speaking at a news conference at press club on Wednesday, Aminzada Afridi, Member PTI FATA Organising Committee, said that tribal workers were eager to participate in the party chairman Imran Khan called protest rally in Islamabad. He said party chief invited everyone to attend a decisive and historic protest in Islamabad.

Afridi expressed the hope that a caravan of thousands of tribesmen from Khyber Agency are expected to join the Imran Khan-led protest in Islamabad, adding tribesmen from other agencies would also participate in the protest. He vowed the tribesmen belonging to any agency of FATA were ready to render any sacrifice but to participate in the protest rally.

Flanked by other members of the Committee and tribal elders included Jamal Afridi, Shehzad Afridi, Engineer Gul Madad and Abdul Khalaq, Afridi slammed the successive governments for failing to mitigate the sufferings of tribal people.

He lamented the government was not taking serious steps to mitigate the suffering of internally displaced persons and give due right to tribal people.

Jamal Afridi regretted the tribesmen have been deprived of their constitutional rights due to imposition of Frontier Crime Regulation (FCR) Act in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

He further said that FATA has been deliberately kept backward in all fields, particularly in education and health sectors.

He said that Pakistan PTI Chief Imran Khan had only raised voice for right of tribal people and strongly opposed the ongoing military operation and drone attacks in tribal region.