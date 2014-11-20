Islamabad - Top leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will meet high-ups of the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA) today (Thursday) to discuss arrangements for the November 30 rally of the party, sources said on Wednesday.

They said that PTI leaders including Asad Umar, Arif Alvi and Ghulam Sarwar Khan will visit NACTA office to discuss the arrangements and other relevant matters pertaining to the November 30 sit-in of the PTI. Secretary interior and other high-ups of the ministry of interior will also attend the meeting, the sources added. The meeting is part of the background discussions between the civilian administration and the PTI on how to make foolproof security arrangements for the announced rally of PTI. The meeting will review security arrangements for the PTI’s sit-in and major decisions are likely to be taken in this regard, the sources added.