KABUL: A court in Afghanistan has sentenced a military attorney to two years and six months imprisonment after he was found guilty of taking a 50,000 Afs bribe, court officials have said.



General Abdulhai Jurat, the suspect, however claimed the issue was a plot against him, but the court announced its verdict after assessing all documents against the military attorney – including a recording taken when he accepted the bribe.



"We have found that 50,000 Afs was taken from his [Abdulhai's] left pocket and was thrown in a garden. He was arrested on the spot," said Atiqullah, an attorney.



"Mr. Attorney claims that I was arrested with the money, while there were several meters distance between me and the money. It was not taken from my pocket or desk or my hand," said Abdulhai Jurat, the accused, in testimony.



At the end of the hearing, Sher Aqa Munib, head of the ACJC primary court announced the verdict and said: "According to article 255 of the penal code, you Abdulhai Jurat son of Abdul Shokur are sentenced to two years and six months imprisonment and you are fined 50,000 Afs."



Meanwhile, Jamshed Rasuli, spokesman for the Attorney General's Office, said the center is working on 50 corruption cases, the Afghan media has reported.



"The investigation team has started assessing cases related to ministries of defense, interior, telecommunication, public health as well as the electronic national identity cards department," he added.



This comes after the ACJC's primary court started public trials of corruption cases last week.