Rawalpindi-The ‘White Coat Ceremony’ for the newly inducted batch of the MBBS students was held on Monday at the Latif Auditorium of the Tipu Road Campus of the Rawalpindi Medical University in Rawalpindi. The ceremony marked the day of stepping into the noble medical profession for a large number of young boys and girls aspiring to become Mesihas (Healers).

The students have been admitted in the Rawalpindi Medical University through the central Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) conducted by the University of Health Sciences, Lahore, for the province of Punjab in the month of September this year.

The minimum merit for the Rawalpindi Medical University closed at 89.8455 percent this year and more than 300 medical students got admitted in the newly developed and emerging medical university for the northern Punjab, having a legacy of around four decades as the Rawalpindi Medical College.

The chief guest for the ‘White Coat Ceremony’ was the founding Vice Chancellor of the RMU, Prof Dr Muhammad Umar, who welcomed the freshly inducted medical students to the RMU and emphasized on the importance of hard work, dedication and empathy towards the ailing population to excel in the medical profession as not only good physicians and surgeons but also as good human beings.

He stressed on the fact that in this modern age of innovation and development, it is vital that the students try to inculcate the habit of learning by not just memorizing the facts but by doing research. He added that the Rawalpindi Medical University is a research university which believes in the evidence based learning for better professional development of the budding physicians. He said that the university will leave no stone unturned to support its students in their learning efforts and endeavors for research and innovation. The Vice Chancellor informed that the university has developed its own spirally integrated modular curriculum for the students in lines with the demands and trends of modern educational institutions across the globe so that its students are well equipped to face the challenges of the demanding medical profession wherever they serve the humanity. He added that the tell-tale evidence of Rawalpindi Medical University’s commitment towards promotion of research culture is its very own Students Research Journal which has been developed especially to promote and publish the undergraduate research work.

A large number of the faculty members, including Prof Dr Naeem Akhtar, the Dean of the Basic Sciences and Diagnostics of Rawalpindi Medical University, also attended the ceremony to encourage and welcome the students to a new era of their lives. The regional coordinator of the University of Health Sciences, Lahore, Basil Sajjad, was also present on the occasion.

Talking to the correspondent, the students expressed their pleasure and gratitude towards the faculty of the Rawalpindi Medical University for holding such an auspicious occasion for their encouragement and said that they have full confidence that their decision of choosing the Rawalpindi Medical University for their professional studies was among the best decisions of their lives, which will surely secure their bright future.