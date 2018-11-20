Share:

Islamabad (PR) The National Incubation Centre –a public-private partnership of Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MOITT), Ignite, Jazz and Teamup – graduated its second cohort of 15 innovative tech entrepreneurs in Islamabad.

After 12 months of challenging sessions at the technology hub, founders of these startups are ready to showcase their award winning businesses with an aim to make a difference. Only 26 out of the 600+ startups were inducted into the programme to undergo an intense training programme and one-to one mentorship sessions with industry experts and leaders.

Six out of the 15 graduating startups – Mauqa Online, Easy Insurance, Fabricare, Integry, Content Studio and Rasai – received High Achiever Awards at the ceremony.

Awards to these startups were distributed based on the significant number of investment and revenues raised during their time at the NIC.

The occasion was graced by Special Assistant to the PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari. They were given a tour of the NIC facility.

“Being the leading digital company, we aspire to empower societies by developing a robust startup eco-system and bridging the digital divide through our extensive data network and innovative solutions, said Aamir Ibrahim. “Jazz xlr8 and the NIC are laying the foundation for a sustainable technology ecosystem. By working closely with these startups, we aim to radically innovate diverse fields by leveraging the power of digital technologies.”

Zouhair Khaliq remarked, “We are very proud of our startups, who, we have seen grow exponentially over this time. They have shown the willingness to take risks, have pivoted and signed off their first clients – their progress at the NIC proves that this program is much needed.”

“What these wonderfully talented young people are doing is creating the future of Pakistan.We wish them good fortune and continued success as they now step out in to the world. Know that we will always be behind you and supporting you as you make the future!” he added.