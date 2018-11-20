Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan lauded Pakistan Air Force for its spectacular performance in the professional fields.

During his visit to PAF Headquarters here Monday, the AJK president complimented the efforts of the PAF chief for developing impressive technological platforms of the force.

The AJK president briefed the PAF chief about Azad Kashmir’s priorities towards intensifying diplomatic and political efforts for resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, promotion of good governance and fast-paced economic development in the region.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan highlighted resolve of the nation for realisation of the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He also expressed support to AJK’s efforts for socio-economic development and said that the PAF in the coming years would deepen and expand its contributions and services in Azad Kashmir.

Earlier, he was received by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, where he was presented guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force.

Pakistan’s national anthem was played which was followed by the inspection of the guard of honour by the AJK president and lying of a floral wreath at the PAF Martyrs Monument.