Rawalpindi-Albayrak and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) will make special arrangement to keep the city clean on the eve of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW), informed Albayrak spokesman on Monday.

He said the main routes of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW) procession would be especially cleaned with the help of water bowsers. All main routes of the procession in Rawalpindi including Raja Bazar, Circular Road, Kohati Bazar, Jamia Masjid Road, Iqbal Road, Fawara Chowk and Murree Road would be cleaned under the supervision of Operation Managers Albayrak. Special cleanliness arrangements would be done at all locations where special Celebration activities regarding Eid Milad-Un-Nabi are to be conducted, he said.

He added all routes of small or big processions of Rawalpindi and Murree cities regarding Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW) would be cleaned by Albayrak and RWMC’s diligent sanitary workers. “Moreover Albayrak will especially conduct Manual and Mechanical washing/sweeping activities in all of the big mosques and seminaries of Rawalpindi city,” he said.

He said Albayrak would depute sanitary workers at the route of main procession of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW) to maintain the situation of cleanliness up to the mark in city. The sanitary workers would remain alert till end of the procession. He advised the citizens to contact on Albayrak’s help line number 1139 to lodge complaints against absence or dirty conditions of any union council.