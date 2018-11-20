Share:

LAHORE - Prof Tariq Salah Uddin has said that Ameer Uddin Medical College (AMC) set new records in the medical profession in recent years.

Credit for these achievements goes to teachers and students who have completed their education and are now working in the field, he said while speaking as chief guest at the 7th session of AMC for 2018-23.

Principal of AMC Prof Mohammad Tayyab presided over the function and congratulated the students chosen for the noble profession. He congratulated all parents and students for getting admission to the institution. They both expressed the hope that all students starting their career would become an asset for the nation and this institution. In his address, Dr Tayyab said that thousands of students wish to come in the medical field and those who are here to start their session have now great responsibility as well to come up to the expectations of the their parents and the nation. He also called upon the girls not to sit at homes and after completion come in practical field to serve the ailing humanity in the hospitals.

Prof Tayyab said that in the medical field all the patients coming to the doctors are actually a challenge for them for which they have to be answerable to Allah Almighty. He said that by fulfilling our obligations we can earn not only here in this world but there world hereinafter too. Principal AMC said that thrill and passion is required to become a successful doctor and people have high hopes from these youngsters starting their academic session of MBBS today and it is the dire need that they should determine themselves to meet this challenge also. He said that reputed faculty has been working Ameer Uddin Medical College and it would discharge its duties with same zeal in the coming days also.

At the end of the ceremony AMC Principal Prof Tayyab told the media that the present government has visible priorities in the Health Sector and best possible health services are being provided in the hospitals for the patients.

He said that in Ameer Uddin Medical College its first badge has started its practical work in the medical field which is good omen. He prayed for the success of the institution and prayed that these students would also brighten the name of Ameer Uddin Medical College.