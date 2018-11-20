Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday resumed the hearing of MQM leader Imran Farooq’s murder case and once again summoned the Prosecution Witness (PW-3) Fakhar-ul-Islam on the plea of Prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz for the next date of hearing which was earlier summoned for November 19, but was not appeared before the court.

The Defence Counsel had already completed the cross examination of Investigation Officer (IO) of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Shahzad Zafar in the case.

Three accused Khalid Shamim, Syed Mohsin Ali and Moazzam Ali had been indicted in the case, while four others were declared proclaimed offenders.

Two of the suspects, Khalid Shamim and Syed Mohsin Ali, have already recorded their confessional statements before a magistrate, alleging that the slain MQM leader was killed because he was a “potent threat to the leadership of MQM”.

Shamim confessed that Farooq’s murder was allegedly a ‘birthday gift’ for the MQM founder, while Syed Mohsin stated that he took part in the crime because he was promised a position in the MQM’s London Secretariat.

Imran Farooq was murdered outside his house in London on September 16, 2010. The court has fixed the next date of hearing as November 22.