QUETTA - Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo told DawnNewsTV on Monday that he has decided to tender resignation from the speakership of the provincial house.

“Within the next few days I will tender my resignation and quit from the post [of speaker],” Bizenjo said. The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader said he will hold a press conference in Quetta in few days, where he will “shed light on the reasons behind his decision [to quit from the post]”.

Bizenjo complained that he was not being consulted by Chief Minister Jam Kamal in important decision-making processes related to the provincial government. “I can serve my people and constituency better as a member of the [Balochistan] provincial assembly,” Bizenjo said.

It was Bizenjo who had played a major role in toppling the government of Nawab Sanaullah Zehri during the PML-N regime. The Zehri-led Balochistan government was toppled following the no-confidence motion tabled by Bizenjo, who later served as the Balochistan chief minister for almost six months.