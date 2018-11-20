Share:

ISLAMABAD - Expressing serious concern over the alarmingly-high population growth rate in the country, the Council of Common Interests Monday constituted national and provincial task forces to form a policy to control the increasing population.

“The process of establishment of the task forces will be completed in 48 hours,” an official communiqué after the CCI’s meeting stated. The task forces will be headed by Prime Minister at national level while by the respective chief ministers at the provincial levels.

These task forces formed at the national and provincial levels will consider the recommendations made by a task force constituted earlier on the orders of Supreme Court, as the chief justice had taken suo-moto notice in human rights case regarding the high population growth rate in the country.

The CCI meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, considered the issue of rapid population growth of the country which currently stands at 207.8 million with a growth rate of 2.4 percent per annum.

Sources said the council members blamed the previous governments for not taking care of the important matter related to family planning.

A member in the council, the sources said, cited the example of Bangladesh about running the country in a systematic way by keeping an eye on economic indicators including GDP growth and per capita income. The members were unanimous in their opinions that these steps should have been taken earlier.

Talking to The Nation, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination and CCI member Dr Fehmida Mirza said that all the council members unanimously approved formation of the task forces in better interest of the country. She said that population growth was directly linked with issues including water resources and security challenges.

“The provinces should now perform their responsibility with proper consideration,” said a CCI member, mentioning that representatives from the provinces were positive to properly implement the decision.

Pakistan is the sixth most populous country in the world with a population of 207.8 million, according to the figures released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In the last 36 years, the population grew by 146.6 percent (since the last census in 1981), and a declining trend was observed in the growth rate in the two bigger provinces, Punjab and Sindh, it says.

At this rate, Pakistan’s population will double in the next 30 years, compared with an average doubling time of 60 years for other South Asian countries. The population of the country is projected to increase to 285 million by 2030.

The province-wise figures show Punjab has 2.40 per cent average annual growth rate; KP with 2.89 per cent, Fata 2.41 per cent, Sindh 2.41 per cent, Balochistan 3.37 per cent and ICT 4.91 per cent. Punjab remains the most populated province, as its population stood at 110.1 million (52.94 percent) of the total population.

The province’s population in the past 19 years increased 36.4 million, which was 49.4 percent higher than the 1998’s statistics.

Sindh, the second biggest province, is on the second position with 47.886 million people, which is 23 per cent of the total population. Its population grew by 57.3 percent during the past 19 years.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa stood at 30.523 million that is 14.69 percent of the total population. Balochistan’s headcount was recorded at 12.344 million. In past 19 years, the population of the province grew by 5.8 million.

The meeting also approved, in principle, a proposal to include two R-LNG facilities namely 1,230 MWs Haveli Bahadur Shah and 1,223 MWs Balloki owned by National Power Parks Management Company Ltd in the active list of the privatisation programme for early implementation. The meeting also emphasised upon the need for greater focus towards renewable energy in the existing energy mix.

There was a complete consensus among the participants to place greater focus on further improving ease of doing business in the country in order to attract investments and to promote industry for realising the export potential of the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza, Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umer, Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem, Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro, CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, CM KP Mahmood Khan, CM Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Abdul Razzaq Dawood, federal and provincial secretaries and other senior officials.