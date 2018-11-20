Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has appointed six members on Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Policy Board for a term of four years with Khalid Mirza as chairman of the Board.

The government has issued notification for appointment of six members from the private sector on the Board. These members include Sadiq Saeed (JS investments), Farrukh Khan (BMA), Adnan Afridi (Ex-CEO KSE), Waqarul islam and Asad Ali Shah (Senior Chartered Accountants).

Khalid Mirza, who is the former Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), is appointed as the Chairman of the Policy Board of the SECP. During his stint at the SECP, Mirza spearheaded the implementation of a major programme for the capital markets and corporate sector reforms and took important measures to improve the SECP’s institutional capacity. He also played a pivotal role in transforming the Monopoly Control Authority into a modern competition agency. He has also served as the International Finance Corporation's (IFC's) Chief of Mission in Turkey and IFC's Chief of Regional Mission in Thailand. Later, he served as the Sector Manager for Financial and Private Sector Development, East Asia and Pacific Region at the World Bank.

At present, he is a Professor at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). Mr Adnan Afridi served as Group Head of Strategy and Investor Relations at Silk Bank Limited. Mr. Afridi served as the Managing Director of Karachi Stock Exchange (Guarantee) Limited from October 2007 to November 2010. He serves as an Acting Chairman of Saudi Pak Insurance Company Limited. He served as the Chairman of National Clearing Company of Pakistan Ltd. since April 2010. He served as the Chairman of SAFE GROUP from 2009 to 2011 and serves as its Director.

Syed Asad Ali Shah is Senior Partner of Deloitte Yousuf Adil, Chartered Accountants in Pakistan. Mr. Shah has remained engaged with Public sector in various capacities, as professional advisor over nearly 30 years, and as Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for 3 years, and has remained engaged with the government on various matters, including its governance and public financial management.

Mr Shah remained president of the ICAP during 2008-09, and a board member of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), the global accountancy profession organization that represents professional bodies of 122 countries and more than 2.5 million accountants. He remained Chairman of the 26th Session of Inter-Governmental Group of Experts on Accounting and Financial Reporting Standards, UNCTAD, United Nations Geneva (ISAR) from 2009 to 2010.

He has represented ICAP and Pakistan in various global forums, including ISAR / UNCTAD United Nations, in the meetings of world standard setters.