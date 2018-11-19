Share:

BEIJING:-China has confirmed new outbreaks of African swine fever in its northeastern province of Heilongjiang, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said Monday. The outbreaks were found on two farms with a total of 900 pigs in the city of Harbin, with 269 pigs confirmed to have died from the disease, the ministry said, citing a China Animal Disease Control Center report. Local authorities have initiated an emergency response to block, cull and disinfect the affected pigs.

African swine fever is a highly contagious, viral disease that infects pigs but not humans or other animals.

China reported its first case of the disease in August in Liaoning Province. Later outbreaks were reported in several other provincial regions.