LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has asked clinical staff at all public health facilities to ensure their presence during duty hours.

Chairing a meeting of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Monday, she said “Achieving target of clinical attendance is a must”.

She directed the concerned officials to issue appreciation letters to administrators of those hospital with good clinical attendance. She said strict departmental action would be taken against those who fail to achieve target. “No compromise on attendance of medical institutions” pledged the Minister. She expressed her displeasure on low rate of clinical attendance in two districts and sought explanation from CEOs concerned.

The meeting was also briefed about ongoing drug procurement process. “Tendering process has been begun and bids would be opened in 30 districts from first the week of December” the meeting was informed. Dr. Yasmin Rashid directed that any health center facing shortage of necessary medicines could use additional stock elsewhere in the same district. Moreover Director General Health Service’s office could also be contacted for any drug supply in any emergency.

Meanwhile, according to a handout, the health minister reviewed proposed of Mother&Child center project in meeting held at Fatima Jinnah Medical University’s (FJMU) Committee Room. Vice Chancellor FJMU Professor Aamir Zaman Khan briefed the meeting about project. “Mother&Child Centre would be constructed at Sir Gangaram Hospital on available piece of land” said the Minister. She further said that there would be 18 operation theaters in 450 bedded center. She directed that PC-1 of the propose scheme be prepared as early as possible. “Mother and child health was one of Government’s top priority and Gangaram Mother&Child center would be an exclusive treatment facility under health department” she said.

Further Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Finance Minister Makdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht co-chaired a high level meeting meant for raising pay packages of medical professionals. The Health Minister reiterated that raising salaries was vital to strengthen health professionals. KP model of pay packages model was also discussed in the meeting. Finance Minister assured that despite financial hurdles Finance Department would provide all available resources for health department. Secretary Specialized Healthcare Saqib Zaffer, Secretary Finance Sh. Hamid Yaqoob, Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Muhammad Khan Ranjha were present in the meeting.