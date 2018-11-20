Share:

Provincial Minister for Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Monday said that corruption was the major cause of current financial problems in the country. Addressing a seminar organised by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with Anti-Corruption Day under a campaign against corruption, held at Al-hamra Hall here, said the government was struggling for bringing looted money back to the country. He said that corruption had become a fashion in the country and politicians had transferred billion of rupees to the foreign accounts. The minister said that 15,000 fake bank accounts had so far been identified. He said that whenever any case of looted money was launched, it was said that parliamentary system was in danger. He questioned how a meter reader or a seller of cinema tickets through black marketing, had become billionaire, adding that former rulers looted the country and transferred their money outside of the country. He astonished showing victory signs by the accused of the corruption cases while coming to the court for hearings. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued his first order on accountability as he had no foreign account, neither he wanted to oblige any of his relatives. He said that Imran Khan had no property abroad and he had lightened up the name of the country across the globe.