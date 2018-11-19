Share:

LOS ANGELES-Demi Lovato has leapt to the defence of her management team amid criticism from fans.

The 26-year-old singer - who was rushed to hospital following a drug overdose in July - decided to speak out after they were described as being ''rotten'' by a fan account following the supposed sacking of one member of the team. The account's post read: ''It was completely unfair to fire Dani, she's one of the few who really cares about demi's health and has been helping her for 3 years, she's surrounded by people who only care about her money and she does not see it. ''The demi team is so rotten and she does not realize it. Needs a total change, mainly from dancers pretending to be friends.''

But Demi was quick to come to the defence of her team, although the identity of ''Dani'' and her role within the set-up remains unclear.

Demi said: ''You have no idea what you're talking about.''

And she later added: ''True friends don't do interviews about you when you OD.''

It has been speculated that the ''Dani'' referred to by the fan account is Dani Vitale, Demi's back-up dancer. But the American star has rubbished that rumour.

Meanwhile, Demi is reportedly following a strict fitness regime as she continues to work on her sobriety.

A source recently shared: ''She's been working out with a trainer several days per week, eating right, and truly has a whole different mindset.

''She has been following all of the steps and guidelines put in place by her specialists.''

Demi has also recently been spotted with designer designer Henri Alexander Levy - although an insider has denied speculation they are dating.

The source explained: ''Demi wants to be around people who are like-minded and Henri is good energy for her.

''They spend a huge amount of time together but Demi is not focused on dating. Demi is very focused on her health.''