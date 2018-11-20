Share:

Education plays important role in the development and progress of a state. Progress of any country depends upon its literacy rate and quality of education. Unfortunately our own country is a backward one regarding its literacy rate. Infact literacy rate of Pakistan is lower than neighbour country. The education system of Pakistan based on unequal lines. This system creating a big hurdle for the progress of education.

many other factors affecting the education system in Pakistan like target killing, terrorism, corruption, lack of interest, inadequate government investment , poor policies, lack of educational institutions. So the betterment of our education system New Government needs polices and pratices and most importantly implementations of these policies and practices to reduce the Literacy Rate.

KOMAL YOUNAS,

Lahore, November 3.