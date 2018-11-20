Share:

DADU - Dadu police chalked out a security plan to maintain law and order on the day of Eid Miladun Nabi on Monday.

A meeting was held by SSP Perwaiz Khan Umrani with his sub ordinates. He said that according to the plan more than 3,000 police would be deployed across the whole district Dadu.

The SSP directed to all police officers especially DSPs, SHOs and others to ensure the implementation of security plan and he strictly directed them to keep a vigilant eye on every moment while in these days.

Umrani disclosed to thwart any untoward situation all the entry and exit points of the district would be sealed while 70 new pickets would established in kachha areas of the district.

He said that bomb disposal team would be deployed along with main processions which will be taken from Dawat-e- Islamic fish market road, while ended to Court Kachery road.

He further said that he would depute a special team in plain clothes which will observe whole situation during the processions. He said also pillion riding will be banned on Eid Miladun Nabi.