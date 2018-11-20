Share:

Lahore (PR) Pepsi Battle of the Bands - Pakistan Tour is a countrywide band tour featuring the most loved bands from Pepsi Battle of the Bands Season 2 and 3.

The programme kicks off from Islamabad on Nov 10, 2018 with an impressive band line up of emerging Pakistani talent from Pepsi Battle of the Bands, featuring Bayaan, Xarb, Tamasha, Déjà vu, and Jasim & The Pindi Boys! With the upcoming events lined up in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad, and over 10 bands performing for a diverse national audience, the tour is ready to set the Pakistani music scene ablaze with fresh, original music to be enjoyed live and unplugged!

It is Pakistan’s biggest music platform for upcoming talent in music. Each year, Pepsi continues to search for great local music talent from across Pakistan and brings together the top bands to join in an epic musical battle that uncovers a wealth of local talented bands and great music. In 2018 alone, over 400 independent bands applied for auditions to be part of auditioned for the Season 3 of the Program.