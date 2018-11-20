Share:

LAHORE - The FIA has unearthed electricity and gas theft worth millions of rupees during one month registering cases against people involved.

Apart from that about 9,000 inquiries and more than 3500 cases registered across the province during last 10 months, an officer of FIA said on Monday.

More than 60 FIRs have been registered against DTH sellers and more than 60 persons have been arrested. Due to proactive approach of the FIA, DTH sellers have gone underground.

Theft of Sui gas has been identified worth more than Rs400 millions in one month while electricity theft worth millions have been identified and cases were registered against those involved in theft.

The FIA spokesman said that present director after taking charge of his office had also launched crackdown against human smugglers, electricity, gas and oil thefts, illegal home dish system, Hawala and Hundi business.

Record number of inquiries were registered against human smugglers by anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) Multan where 2627 inquires were registered AHTC Gujranwala remained on number two with 1692 inquiries while Lahore at number three with 1400 inquiries. Majority of the inquiries and cases were registered by AHTC while number of inquiries registered by other circles like Commercial Banking Circle (CBC) Anti-Corruption Circle (ACC) and Corporate Crime Circle (CCC) was not higher than 200.

The AHTC Gujranwala remained on top with 1105 cases while number of cases in AHTC Lahore were 867. Multan stood third with registration of 359 cases.

In light of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approach against money laundering, the director had devised a strategy under which four to five raids were being conducted daily by FIA Punjab and millions of rupees and foreign currency had been recovered.

Even special teams have been constituted to curb the heinous business of Hawala/ Hundi from across the province. State Bank of Pakistan has provided list of Hawala/ Hundi agents operating in Punjab and the director had dispatched the same lists to deputy directors or additional directors concerned to take further legal action against the agents.

The spokesman was of the view that director had also solved long standing issue of CCTV cameras. Many cameras were security hazard for the FIA.

Since FIA officials had faced two terrorists attack in the past wherein huge human and financial loss was witnessed. Now, whole building is being monitored 24/7 by CCTV and security staff.

After assumption of charge as director, Waqar Abbasi initiated open door policy and every complainant has access to director’s office where he can meet him regarding his grievances. The director has focused primarily on transparency, merit-based investigation and emphasised that every partial officer will be taken to task.