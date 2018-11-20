Share:

HYDERABAD - Consulate General of Germany in Karachi Eugan Wollfarth has called upon the traders and industrialists of Pakistan to take advantage of the GSP Plus status granted by the European Union. The envoy added that the business community has great scope of enhancing exports of Pakistani goods in the international markets. In his brief address at a reception hosted by Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here at HCCI Secretariat on Monday, he said both Pakistan and Germany are enjoying strong relations and the same will further be strengthened with the passage of time. He underlined the need of exchange of trade delegations between the two countries adding that with advantage of GSP of the European Union, the bilateral trade quantum could be enhanced. Talking about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the German Consul General hoped that it will bring an economic development in the region.

About the issues being faced by Pakistani traders particularly the textile exporters, he assured that he will approach to his government to address the issues at the earliest.

The Senior Vice President HCCI Fahad Hussain Shaikh in his welcome address said Pakistani products have great potential in the German market and there is opportunity to enhance the trade quantum between the two countries. The Germany is the major stakeholder in the trade of European Union and it can play due roll in enhancing the quantum of Pakistani products in the markets, he added.

He said German companies are making investments in different sectors of Pakistan and they can also take advantage of investing in agro-based industries of Hyderabad as well as automobile and other industrial sectors.

Meanwhile addressing another reception, hosted by the office bearers of Hyderabad Press Club, the German Consulate General said the other countries of the world could also take advantage of the benefits of CPEC.

He hoped that CPEC would overcome the issue of energy crisis in Pakistan adding that Germany can also extend cooperation in this regard through establishing projects of windmill and solar energy.

The German Consul General also visited Rajputana Hospital where he was informed about the health facilities being provided to patients in the charitable hospital.