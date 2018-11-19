Share:

OKARA-A girl was fraudulently deprived of inherited land. Arzoo Talib, daughter of Talib Hussain, a resident of Burj Jeway Khan, inherited about 15 acres of land from her late father. Her cousin Kausar Hussain, son of Sardar Hussain, and his accomplices including Altaf Hussain, M Razaq, and a stamp vendor of Okara City prepared a false sale deed of the property showing that Kausar Hussain had purchase this land from Arzoo for Rs8,568,750. The fraud came to the knowledge of Arzoo, and she got a case registered at Okara Saddr police station.

On the other hand, a college girl was abducted by five men and two women from road. The other day, Minfazala Hanif d/o M Hanif of Mohallah Shafiqnagar was waiting for a rickshaw on a roadside to reach college when suspect Adnan s/o M Saleem Malik, his brother Abdur Rehman, their accomplices including Talha and Rao Laeeq, and two ladies arrived in a van. They bundled the girl into the van, and sped away. Earlier, the girl had complained to her family that Adnan teased her on her way to college, and her family had complained to Adnan's father Saleem. A case was registered at B-Division police station.