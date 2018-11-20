Share:

ISLAMABAD - While the ruling coalition leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to make an attempt to break deadlock over formation of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee, the opposition might not change its stance to see someone else except Shehbaz Sharif to head the accountability body.

The government and opposition, even after passage of the months, could not make consensus to form the PAC and the National Assembly’s standing committees.

The government side, in an apparent move to resolve the issue, recently indicated to engage opposition parties in dialogue to finalise chairmanship of PAC before making any announcement.

“No one should be allowed to make parliament hostage,” the information minister recently shared with the media.

The opposition, on a recent statement of Minister of Information welcomed the government’s offer for dialogue but did not show a clear indication to give the top slot to member from the government.

Talking to The Nation, PML-N’s senior member Murtaza Javed Abbasi welcomed the government’s offer to engage in dialogue to resolve the issue.

“PML-N will not budge an inch from its demand to make opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif as chairman PAC,” said former deputy speaker of National Assembly. “It is right of opposition leader to become chairman PAC.”

Another PML-N’s lawmaker Barjees Tahir said the government side should follow ‘tradition’ of the Parliament.

“Some matters are resolved by following old traditions in the parliament. Even the parliaments of the developed countries follow the good traditions,” said Tahir, mentioning that they were ready to engage in dialogue with the government.

Both the opposition parties’ members Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan (former opposition leader of PML-N) and Syed Khursheed Shah (former opposition leader of PPP-P) remained PAC heads in their respective tenures as opposition leaders in the National Assembly.

Likewise, the PPP strongly put weight behind resolving the pending issue through talks. “PPP has always welcomed the dialogue to resolve the issue,” said PPP’s Shazia Marri while talking to The Nation.

The PPP’s lawmaker was willing to play positive role to end the standoff over formation of the PAC and National Assembly’s standing committees.

The opposition has so far not given names for its representation in the standing committees of National Assembly.

According to the rules, members of the committees are to be elected by the National Assembly within 30 days after election of Leader of the House (Prime Minister).

The election for Leader of the House was held on August 17, so deadline of 30 days provided in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business expired on August 18.

The provision to form standing committees of the National Assembly including PAC within a month after formation of government was introduced in 2007. The standing committees, in past, were properly formed in six months after the start of national assemblies.