SHEIKHUPURA-District Police Officer Jehanzaib Nazeer Khan suspended the A-Division Police SHO and patrolling officer ASI Baqar Raza on charges of failure to control kite-flying in their respective jurisdiction. Action against A-Division SHO Shahid Rafiq and ASI was taken following the death of a motorcyclist Rizwan Hameed due to a stray kite’s string. Another Shafqat, sitting pillion, sustained serious injuries in the incident. Both the motorcyclists were going on Sharqpur Road when near Milad Chowk, the string of stray kite fell and pierced into the neck of both the motorcycle riders. Resultantly Rizwan died on the spot due to excessive bleeding while Shafaqt was taken to local DHQ hospital in critical condition. The DPO, after the incident, directed all the SHOs across the district to take stern action against the kite flyer and manufacturers. He also warned of stern action against the officer if they fail to ensure ban on kite flying.

Power theft network unearthed

A big network of electricity theft was unearthed in Muridke by a Lahore-based raiding team here the other day. The Lesco Lahore superintendent engineer, on a tip-off about power theft by more than 200 shops in vegetable market, conducted a raid along with his team. But the shopkeepers put up resistance when the team attempted to remove their connections. Upon this, the police were called and they arrested some of the shopkeepers.

Later, their connections were removed.

The shopkeepers arrested by the police told the media that they paid gratification monthly to the Lesco employees for stealing electricity. Further investigation was underway.