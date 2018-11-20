CHITTAGONG - Shai Hope, Kieran Powell and Soumya Sarkar struck fifties in the two-day practice match between West Indies and Bangladesh Cricket Board XI that ended in a draw at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chittagong. Soumya, who earned a Test call-up after nearly a year, was the BCB XI’s top scorer with 78. His knock came off 103 balls and included ten fours and three sixes.

West Indies batted first, with Hope hitting ten fours and three sixes in his 112-ball 88. Powell made 72 off 142 balls with six fours and a six. They added 145 runs for the second wicket, before Hope retired out to allow the middle order to have a hit.

BRIEF SCORES: West Indies 303 for 7 dec (Hope 88, Powell 72, Nayeem Hasan 2-104) drew with Bangladesh Cricket Board XI 232 for 5 (Soumya 78, Shadman 73, Gabriel 2-24).

 