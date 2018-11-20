Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court Monday sought a travel plan of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf to return to Pakistan.

The court was hearing his petition challenging an order of a special court for establishment of a commission tasked with travelling abroad and recording his statement

A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing in this matter and directed Musharraf’s counsel to submit his travel details for returning Pakistan.

During court proceedings, the bench ordered Musharraf’s lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar to present travel details, telling that when Musharraf will return to the country.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar asked the lawyer to inform them about the travel details and when the former president would be returning to the country while Justice Farooq said the law pertaining to an absconder was clear.

Later, Barrister Salman sought more time from the court after which the hearing was deferred till the third week of December.

The former president moved the court through his counsel Barrister Salman and cited the Special Court through its Registrar, Ministry of Interior and Federation of Pakistan through Secretary Law, Justice and Human Rights Division as respondents.

It was October 15 when a special court had ordered that Musharraf’s statement in the high treason case against him would be recorded through a commission.

Musharraf challenged the order of the special court saying the formation of a commission by the special court to record the statement was alien to Pakistan’s criminal procedure and unprecedented.

He added that the object and purpose of section 342 CrPC namely for the court to enter into a dialogue with the accused is violated by delegating the process of Section 342 CrPC to a commission.

“Neither the CrPC nor any provisions under the Criminal Law Amendment (Special Courts) Act 1976 provides for setting up such a commission; as no rationale or reasoning is provided in the impugned order for forming the Commission, the impugned order is not a speaking order as required by section 24A of the General Clauses Act 1897,” said the petition.

The former president maintained that the impugned order is unconstitutional as it violates the right of the petitioner to be dealt with in accordance with law as protected by Article 4 of the Constitution, 1973.

Therefore, he prayed to the court that the impugned order, as it is not provided for by the CrPC or any other law, may be declared a nullity in the eyes of the law and be set aside.