LAHORE - Negative sentiments persisted during Monday’s trading session as the IMF, as part of its bailout package, is demanding the government increase discount rates to double digits, allow further devaluation of rupee against the greenback and increase general sales tax (GST) rate which left the stock market investors reeling.

Moreover, no update on any immediate financial assistance from United Arab Emirates (UAE) further hurt investors’ sentiments. Resultantly, the index declined by 308 points or -0.74 percent, closing at 41,353 level.

Commercial Banks, Cements and E&P’s were the worst performing sectors today costing the index 198 points, cumulatively. Small cap stocks dominated investors interests as LOTCHEM, STPL, DSL and NRSL were volume leaders, generating 60mn in traded shares, cumulatively. Investor participation declined as traded volumes decreased by 12 percent to 176mn, while traded value fell 33 percent to US$52mn.

On Monday, in a notice to the exchange Samin Textiles Limited (SMTM) announced that the company’s partial Plant & Machinery have been sold to HTM Textile trading LLC, Dubai, Walitex (PVT) Ltd, Pakistan and Others for a total consideration of Rs120mn. Other assets will be sold separately. According to experts, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the last week increased to 0.42 percent over the previous week, and rose 5.71 percent as compared to weekly inflation in the corresponding period last year.