ISLAMABAD - A person aggrieved of National Accountability Bureau on Monday moved an application in Supreme Court seeking impleadment in appeals filed by the bureau against suspension of sentences of former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law.

The top court in its November 12 order on NAB appeals had posed 17 legal questions pertaining to the jurisdiction of constitutional court in corruption cases, cases of hardship and grant of bail in corruption matter. A larger bench of the top court will decide the legal questions.

However, an accused Iqbal Ahmed moved application through his counsel Advocate Afshan Ghazanfar proposing additional questions, which according to the application, are necessary to be determined for the interest of justice and fair play.

The application stated that Ahmed is aggrieved by the recent acts of NAB wherein the NAB has initiated investigations and finally on October 26, 20l8 filed a reference. “Due to this act of the NAB, few more important points have arisen to be examined by the larger bench along with other proposed points for determination, since all the points are in respect of the powers of the court laid down in statutes and their parallel constitutional jurisdiction are under the examination of this court,” the application stated.

The applicant also termed the proposed questions as legislative attempt and said that ‘this legislative attempt is to preclude judicial review through statutory provisions that purport to strip courts of their jurisdiction’.

It is pertinent to mention here that both the English courts and the American courts seem unwilling to relinquish their jurisdiction and institutional position in the face of legislature pressure; therefore, the legislative statutory supremacy explored and has overarching commitments to rule of law and judicial autonomy, the applicant stated.

In support of the applicant’s locus standi, it is contended that the applicant has pending cases before the Sindh High Court (SHC) since 1997 prior to promulgation of NAB Ordinance 1999. It further added that NAB also took up the matter despite the property involved is already subject matter in SHC.

The applicant proposed the question, for consideration of larger bench of top court, as to whether NAB could take cognisance, investigate and file reference in matters which are already pending adjudication before the superior courts or even before trial courts.

It was further questioned as to whether any property acquired by a person before January 1, 1985, which is a date of commencement of NAB Ordinance 1999 to have come into force, can form subject matter of a charge before an accountability court under the NAB Ordinance 1999. Since the allotment of property was made to the applicant prior to 01.01.1985, therefore what would be the effect thereof, the application added.

“As to whether the bar contained under sections 9-8 of the NAB Ordinance 1999 is in violation of the fundamental rights enshrined in Constitution 1973 and Article 3, 4, 8, 9, 13, 25 do not protect freedom of a person/subject in the country and the provision in special law could be declared as null and void ab-initio,” the application questioned.