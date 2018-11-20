Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday assured the bereaved family of Shaheed Superintendent of Police (SP) Tahir Khan Dawar all possible support of the government.

In a meeting with family of Shaheed Tahir Khan Dawar, the Prime Minister said that with his martyrdom, the police department was deprived of a responsible and dutiful police officer.

He said that SP Tahir Khan Dawar was a brave and dutiful officer and his loyalty and braveness was a proud for the police department.

The Prime Minister expressed condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

Minister of State for Interior Shaharyar Khan Afridi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Iftikhar Durrani and Inspector General of Police Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa were also present in the meeting.