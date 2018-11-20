Share:

ISLAMABAD - A joint investigation team (JIT) formed by the Supreme Court to probe Federal Minister Azam Swati's misconduct and assets held him and his guards responsible for the row over farmhouse land which eventually resulted in the transfer of Islamabad IGP Jan Muhammad.

The JIT, headed by DG National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi, submitted its report to the apex court. The report, which comprises five volumes, holds Swati and his guards responsible for the incident, Geo News reported citing sources.

The report also raises questions over the transfer of IGP Jan Muhammad, the sources added. The IGP was abruptly transferred on October 27 after he allegedly refused to take action on a complaint by Swati’s son regarding a fight over purported encroachment with a family at their farmhouse.

The transfer made headlines on the media and prompted the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of it.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar subsequently formed the JIT to probe allegations of misuse of authority, misconduct and encroachment against the minister.