LONDON:-Dame Judi Dench will be honoured with the Richard Harris Award for outstanding contribution to British film. The 83-year-old actress will be recognised for a career spanning six decades at the British International Film Awards next month, and she is proud of the achievement. She said: ''It has been my absolute privilege to spend almost 60 years working in the British film industry, one of the most vibrant and creative homes for filmmakers in the world.

''To be recognised with this award, which bears the name of the great Richard Harris and counts some of my favorite actors and actresses amongst its past recipients is a source of deep pride and a very special honor.''