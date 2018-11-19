Share:

SIALKOT-Junior foreign diplomats from 24 friendly countries reiterated full support and cooperation to Sialkot exporters for the promotion of bilateral trade and easy access of Sialkot-made products to their respective countries.

The trainee diplomats from different European, African, Central and South Asian, Far and Middle East Countries also assured to make all-out sincere efforts for promoting positive and soft business image of Sialkot-Pakistan globally.

The delegation of junior diplomats led by Pakistan Foreign Services Academy Islamabad Director General Syed Ibne Abbas visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry where they met local exports.

Acting SCCI President Waqas Akram Awan and PFSA DG Syed Ibne Abbas jointly presided over the meeting.

SCCI Vice President Aamir Hameed Bhatti and Chairman Sialkot International Airport's Business Development Committee Mian Naeem Javed also attended the meeting.

The foreign diplomats including Muhammed Abed, Djamal Eddine Kirat (Algeria), Babu Kris Browne (Antigua and Barbuda), Elchin Mehdiyev (Azerbaijan), Lihua Zeng (China), Ibrahim Mohamed Farah (Djibouti), Lamin Suwareh (Gambia), Mrs N'gamet Camara, Mohamed Fofana (Guinea), Abbas Abdul Hussain Mohammed Salih, Saif Abbas Hussain (Iraq), Isaak Mamo Jirma, Swabri Ali Abbas (Kenya), Melhin Mahmuti (Kosovo), Bokoloev Azat Bolotbekovish (Kyrgyzstan), Ms Tharam Zarkpa Quaye (Liberia), Shafraz Rasheed (Maldives), Madam Maya Camara (Mauritania), Ananda Chuwai, Ms Sangita Neupane (Nepal), Ailson Botelho (Sao Tome & Principe), Sydney Leslie Campbell (Sierra Leone), Bohturov Nizomjon, Anandaliev Aminjon (Tajikistan), Miss Wichittra Tanasukarn (Thailand), Baluku Ronald(Uganda) and Bakhodir Tashmanov (Uzbekistan) discussed in details matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters.

The visiting diplomats showed keen interest in SCCI's documentary "Sialkot, the City of Progressive People" which was screened during the meeting. While addressing the meeting, SCCI Acting President Waqas Akram Awan gave a detailed presentation to the visiting foreign diplomats about the socio-economic and human development in Sialkot on self-help basis by exporters, besides achievements, targets, future goals of Sialkot's export-oriented industries as well.

The SCCI acting president pinned his hope on the foreign diplomats for expansion of trade between Sialkot exporters and their respective countries, the return of the diplomats to their own countries after completion of training would help open up new vistas of economic and trade cooperation.

He said that promotion of bilateral linkages depends on better coordination, interaction, and understanding among business communities of the countries, which the diplomatic channels of all countries conveniently facilitate through mutual cooperation.

He informed that Pakistan has always been keen to develop strong and brotherly relations with all countries around the globe.

He pointed out that cooperation between private sectors would further strengthen mutual relations between Pakistan and their countries.

"Strengthening linkages between private sectors is the need of the hour to enhance bilateral trade," he emphasised.

Mr Awan informed that markets of these countries have enormous demand for the items produced in Sialkot like Sports Goods, Surgical Instruments, Leather Products, Gloves of all sorts, Textiles Items, Sports Wear, Martial Arts Uniforms & Accessories, Musical Instruments, Kitchen Ware, Hollow Ware, Knives, Cutlery items and Military Uniform Badges etc. which are indirectly imported through other channels.

"We are convinced that there is a huge scope for establishing joint ventures and business cooperation between business communities of respective countries and Sialkot-based companies," he revealed.

Earlier, the foreign diplomats also visited several leading industrial units in Sialkot. Flanked by senior officials of the Pakistan Foreign Service Academy, the foreign diplomats showed keen interest in Sialkot-made sports goods, musical instruments and surgical instruments.

They also showed their interest in direct import of sports goods and surgical instruments direct from Sialkot instead of importing these products from other countries on high prices.