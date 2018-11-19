EO-LOS ANGELES-Kanye West has donated $150,000 to a memorial fundraising site for a security guard who was killed by a police officer.

The 41-year-old rapper - who is married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian West - has made the generous donation through the GoFundMe page for Jemel Roberson, who was killed close to Kanye's hometown of Chicago.

Jemel was shot by a police officer while he was detaining a gunman outside of Manny's Blue Room Lounge, where he worked.

According to multiple witnesses, the alleged gunman had returned to the bar after security asked him to leave.

A statement filed by Illinois State Police said that Jemel was fatally shot after giving him ''multiple verbal commands to drop the gun and get on the ground''.

The incident has sparked outrage across America, with many people - including some celebrities - voicing concerns of alleged racial bias.

Actress Gabrielle Union has spoken out about the incident, saying Jemel reacted bravely and that his life was ''snatched''.

Gabrielle - who is married to basketball star Dwyane Wade - tweeted: ''HE'S ONE OF US!'' How is it that WE dont count as ''us''? That man in the WH & the NRA are silent when ''good guys with guns'' was the answer they said This is in the town that raised Dwyane Wade & #Jemel Roberson is all of us. He was loved. He was brave & his life was snatched.''

Meanwhile, Kanye's showbiz pal John Legend recently claimed that the rapper sees a bit of himself in US President Donald Trump.

John explained: ''I think the bottom line is, Kanye's been seduced by the marketing appeal, the persona of Trump that reminds him so much of himself. That's what he's been seduced by.''

 