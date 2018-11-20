Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sherzaman while addressing at party secretariat ‘Insaf House’ stated that the citizens of Karachi had been lacking drinking water since long.

The citizens are lighting up the city of lights in day-timings while they burn tires for protest against insufficient water. Since the beginning of the PTI’s federal government, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has started blasting it from Sindh thinking that they are merely in opposition. Sherzaman said: “We always welcome sincere and constructive criticism but you are in government in Sindh. You need to understand this fact.”

He said that the PPP should solve the problems of the public. Sindh government doesn’t lack funds but lack sincerity towards public interests, he said and added that they make plans and talk on them but don’t work.

Whenever our MPAs raise questions in Sindh Assembly, the government does not answer clearly and beat around the bush. The PTI president stated that “PTI is the voice of public and we will play our role of a strong and effective opposition in struggle for the public rights.” Karachiites are busy people but are ready for a strong protest against insufficient water supply, he said. Now it is essential for the Sindh government to come out of the era of verbal statements and take practical steps, he added. He said: “Even till today the PPP is acting upon the condemnable policy of nepotism by rewarding its own relatives and party members.” If Sindh government starts taking the public problems seriously most of Karachi’s problems can be solved, he added.

Meanwhile, PTI Sindh Chapter General Sectary Haleem Adil Sheikh in reaction on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari statement has said that the PPP leaders who were evaluating the progress of the PTI 100 days plan should criticize their own tenure instead.

He said that the PPP during last eleven year of provincial rule has failed provide relief however its massive corruption in various departments was the main reason behind the destruction of Sindh province.

He further said that the PTI is focusing to work on its plan to bring betterment in the country and soon people will witness the change.