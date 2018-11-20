Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Flag march of law enforcing agencies took out here on Monday from police line Mirpurkhas with reference of security arrangements on 12th Rabiul Awal.

The march was led by Satellite Town ASP Imran Mirza, dozens of police vans and rangers vehicles rounded at different places and roads of the city while citizens have welcomed them at different places. Later the flag march ended to reach at police line Mirpurkhas.

GRANT APPROVED

Municipal council Mirpurkhas has approved the NIT of Rs5 million each ward and Rs2.5 million for each reserved seat councillors unanimously.

Meeting of the municipal council was held here on Monday presided by its Chairman Farooque Jameel Durrani while councillors, chief municipal officer Shafique Ahmed Shah and officers attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the arrangements of Eid Miladun Nabi and setup a six member committee for arrangements in this regard.

Chairman Farooque said that there was acute need of development works in the city and we all should be united at a platform in the interest of the city. He further said that there was reserved budget of Rs2.2 million for development work in the city at this time and municipal council would decide in this regard.

Vice Chairman Fareed Ahmed has complained that there was acute shortage of water in the city. He said that administration should take strong steps for availability of drinking water in the city. He further said that there was acute shortage of sweepers resultantly, cleaning of the city process disturbing and complaints of citizens increasing day-by-day.

He asked the chairman and other officers to hire the sweepers for cleaning of the city without any delay. Councillors also point out the problems of the citizens and requested the CMO to take drastic measures for removing the complaints regarding cleaning and sewerage system of the city.