KAMALIA-A man was caught and beaten up by youths of the area for swindling gullible women out of money by selling them good luck charms at Peer Mauza Jaloka near Kamalia here the other day. According to locals, Irshad used to visit the area in every harvesting season. Some of the houses in the village were his regular customers whose women purchased good luck charms from him in exchange of cash and crop. He was repeatedly warned by locals to mind his ways, but he continued his visits to the area. The other day, he was caught and beaten up by youths of the area. Local notables intervened, and saved him from beating. They then allowed him to escape from the village.

Three of a family die in road accident

Three members of a family including two women were killed when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction here the other day. According to police, three members of the same family including Imran, Kalsoom Bibi, and Adeela Bibi, residents of Vehari, were going from Kamalia to Vehari on a motorcycle when a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle near Nai Abadi, Kamalia. The three persons lost their lives on the spot while the truck driver fled from the scene. The dead bodies were moved to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Kamalia for post-mortem, and were later handed over to the heirs.