Share:

A 27-year-old man was found hanged at his in-laws in Nishtar Colony police precincts on Monday morning. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased identified as Faraz was residing at his in-laws house located in Arif Town after his marriage. The relations between the couple were not cordial and they used to fight over domestic issues. The parents of the deceased alleged that Faraz was strangled by his in-laws. However, wife of deceased told the police that Faraz took his own life by hanging himself with the ceiling fan at their house. The police were investigating the death.