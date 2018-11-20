Share:

The Fatima Jinnah Medical University Lahore formally started MBBS first professional classes with an oath taking ceremony presided over by Vice Chancellor Professor Aamir Zaman Khan and former Principal of the then Fatima Jinnah Medical College Professor Majeed Chaudhry. Pro VC Prof Shireen Khawar, Registrar Prof Bilquis Shabbir and a large number of parents and students and faculty attended the ceremony. “You are all lucky to join this noble profession because this profession holding tradition of saving lives without any personal benefit” said Professor Majeed. “If I am bestowed with life 10 times, I will always prefer to become a doctor, the person to heal, the person to save lives” he said.