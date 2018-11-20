Share:

ISLAMABAD - A high-level consultative meeting on Legal Reforms Package as part of the 100-day promise was held at the Prime Minister Office on Monday. The meeting was jointly chaired by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem and Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment Shehzad Arbab.

The meeting was attended among others by Maleeha Bukhari, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Basharat Raja, Law Minister Punjab, Sultan Khan, Law Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahjabeen Sheran, MPA Balochistan, Advocate Generals of KP, Balochistan and Additional Advocate Generals of Punjab and Sindh. The consultative meeting held a threadbare discussion on the Comprehensive Legal Reforms Package being introduced to ensure speedy justice and improve the efficiency of judicial system.

The meeting was informed that the proposed legal reforms in areas of succession and inheritance, rent laws , Code of Civil Procedure, Property possession and transfer rights of women, Legal assistance to poor litigants , whistleblower Protection , service tribunals would help lessen the burden on higher Courts and ensure efficient, easy and speedy justice to the people of the Country.

The Provincial Law representatives appreciated the legal reform package and assured cooperation in enactment of the laws in their respective provinces after the federal legislation.

Maleeha Bukhari, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice apprised the meeting about the ‘Women Action Plan, the fifty five(55) steps/initiatives being taken under the plan and the comprehensive campaign to be launched to create awareness about rights of women in the society.