KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Health Dr Azrar Fazal Pechuho has said that Sindh Health Department in collaboration with the PPHI is planning to establish 50 model dispensaries for institutional deliveries instead of home deliveries and to encourage pregnant women to come to these dispensaries.

They will be given incentives and food packages as well. This she said while presiding over a meeting with People's Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) and DHOs in her office on Monday. Ghulam Ali Soomro, CEO PPHI, Dr Mubeen Ahmed, Director General of Health Sindh, Javed A Abro Director of HR PPHI and Dr Zeb Dahar also attended the meeting.

She said that these proposed dispensaries would work 24/7 in certain areas of district Tharparkar and they would be made birthing stations and for the purpose CMWs would also hired to provide better care health facilities at these dispensaries.

She asked the PPHI to hire female medical officers and assign them where they are needed most and to fulfill shortage of the human resources in certain districts. Dr Azra said: “Routine immunisation is a big issue and more vaccinators are needed to fulfill the gap and the PPHI should hire them to fulfill the gap to meet the challenges of the prevalent situation.”

The minister was of the opinion that family planning must be a part of institutional deliveries and the pregnant women should be encouraged to follow family planning. She was sure that it was easy to work in Public Private Partnership mode because it was flexible and fulfill the need of the circumstances.

She admitted that improving infrastructure and fulfilling the gap of human resources should be addressed properly so that the PPHI and the health department could be able to provide better health facilities to the people of Sindh.

She agreed upon with the suggestion that certain cold chain storage facilities, working under the District Health Officers, be given access to PPHI so that they could perform well and to get regular availability of vaccines.

The minister asked them to co-ordinate with each other and unless we worked on the same page we could not achieve our target.