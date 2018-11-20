Share:

LAHORE - True followers of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) clear paths instead of blocking them, former inspector general Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema told a road safety seminar titled “Emergency Response in Crisis-Like Situations” organised by the National Highways & Motorway Police here.

“Perfection of a Muslim reflects in his talk and character. National highways and motorways are lifeline of the country and they should never be blocked. Civilised nation always adopt peaceful ways of protest instead of damaging property or creating nuisance for people. Islam teaches us to remove hurdles from passageways,” he said.

Inspector General of Motorway Police Allah Dino Khowaja, Additional Inspector General Khalid Mehmood, CCPO Lahore BA Nasir, DIG Central Zone Ahmad Arslan Malik, DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer, SSP Masroor Alam Kolachi , SSP Rana Iyaz Saleem , renowned clinical psychologist Nazia Bashir and renowned writer/novelist Amna Mufti. A large number of people from all segments of the society, including media persons, transporters, lawyers, traders, educationists, students, and member of civil society attended the event.

Addressing the participants, Cheema said a positive change in the behaviour of masses is need of the day. Better coordination is vital among institutions to promote brotherhood and mutual tolerance. He acknowledged the role of Motorway Police in promoting road safety, which was an unknown notion before its inception.