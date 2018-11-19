Share:

GUJRANWALA-A team of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau rescued as many as nine children found begging and labouring in different areas of the city.

District Officer Ch Irfan Sittar said that the children including Azam s/o Hammad, Mian s/o Azam, Idrees s/o Younus, Amjad s/o Murtaza, Shehzad s/o Zahoor, Rizwan s/o Pannu, Owais s/o Rafiq, Shoaib s/o Ramazan, Rizwa s/o Goga, and Sumaya d/o Hameed would be produced before the child protection court. "Then they will be handed over to their parents on promise they would not force their children to beg and labour again."