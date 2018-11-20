Share:

As we have the strong relations with china since 1951. But now a new era of Pakistan-China relationship is started by launching a bus service which connect Pakistan and China as the flagship of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). A private company named ‘Shuja Express’ is starting their bus service from November 5th and this bus service will allow passengers to easily travel to china for less. According to the company, the bus service will further boost the friendly relations between Pakistan and China.

In order to make the trip, the passengers will need a valid visa, passport, CNIC and return ticket. The price of the ticket is 13000 PKR for a one-way trip form Lahore to Tashkurgan in china and 23000 PKR for two-way ticket, the bus will travel between Lahore and Tashkurgan. The company offers premium buses and the passengers can book their rides from Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The buses will depart from Lahore on Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday and on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from China. This journey from Lahore to Tashkurgan will begin from Lahore at 12AM with stops in Manshera, Besham, Chilas and Gilgit. There will also be stops for security check at Khunjerab Pass and the arrival time would be 3PM the next day. This bus service will start a new chapter of friendship between Pakistan and China and the people of Pakistan will experience an easy travel to china in less money. Also we have a hope that one day we’ll travel china visa-free.

AHMAD HUSSAIN WAHLA,

Lahore, November 4.